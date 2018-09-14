Recommended: Walmart Closing Three San Antonio Stores

Walmart Stores Inc. will close three stores in San Antonio next month, a company spokeswoman said Wednesday – the latest in a series of area closures for the retail giant.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, which currently has about 48 stores in the San Antonio region, will shutter three of its Neighborhood Market format stores on Oct. 12 – 6938 Walzem Road near Windcrest, 3418 E. Southcross on the city’s Southeast Side and 3847 Pleasanton Road on the South Side, company spokeswoman Anne Hatfield said.

Each of the three stores has about 70 employees, who were notified of the closures Wednesday morning, Hatfield said. Walmart is working with each of them to see whether they would like to transfer to another area store, she said.

The company’s smaller Neighborhood Market format is popular among Walmart shoppers, Hatfield said, but all three closing locations have other Walmart stores within three miles. Meanwhile, Walmart is spending $277 million in Texas on store renovations and adding features like home grocery delivery, grocery pickup at stores and “pickup towers” – essentially giant vending machines at its brick-and-mortar stores that dispense orders placed online…

