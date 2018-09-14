  • Search 
Rouses Makes Calcasieu Parish, La., Debut With Sulphur Store

The ribbon-cutting at the new Sulphur store

Rouses Markets opened its first store in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, on Sept. 12, marking the retailer’s 57th location. Customers were lined up outside the store at 800 Carlyss Boulevard in Sulphur long before doors opened at 7 a.m. Donny Rouse, CEO, personally greeted customers as they entered.

Opening-day festivities included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the mayor and West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce; visits from McNeese State University cheerleaders and mascot; and a performance by the Cajun band The Classics.

Rouses offered product giveaways throughout the day and samplings storewide.

The new store includes a Chop Shop barbecue station with house-smoked beef, pork and poultry and a Mongolian Grill serving made-to-order rice and noodle dishes. Other fresh offerings include made-in-store sushi and poke bowls, and a chef’s case with Rouses signature offerings.

