Retiring Maine Store Owner Turning Rx Over To Hannaford

Mike Gilfillan, longtime owner of West End Drug in Bar Harbor, Maine, will join his pharmacy business with Hannaford Supermarkets upon his retirement.

Gilfillan and his family have served the Bar Harbor community for 100 years. Mike has worked at the family-owned pharmacy for 46 years.

West End’s patient records will be transferred to Hannaford after West End Drug closes its prescription drug business at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29. The professional pharmacy staff at Hannaford will begin providing service to West End customers immediately thereafter.

Gilfillan will continue to operate the non-pharmacy part of his store for several weeks to sell off remaining inventory.

“I’d like to thank the three generations of people who live on the island and have trusted us with their business for so many years,” he said. “We appreciate the loyalty they have shown us, both as individuals and as business people. We have so loved seeing their grandparents, who first came in as children, and their grandchildren coming in today.

“The decision to retire was not an easy one, but it was the right one for my family,” Gilfillan continued. “I am pleased to entrust my customers to Hannaford, a company that works hard to support the community. I am confident that they will continue to provide the level of professionalism and customer service that we strived to maintain at West End Drug over the years.”

Hannaford expects to be able to offer West End Drug associates positions with the Bar Harbor store.

“The Bar Harbor Hannaford is excited to welcome West End Drug customers. We are confident that we will be able to provide them with the professional, friendly service available at their local store,” said Bar Harbor Hannaford Pharmacy Manager Steve Carr. “Our entire team is committed to making the transition a seamless and positive one.”

The Bar Harbor Hannaford operates its pharmacy seven days a week and remains open until 8 p.m. on weekdays. Hannaford Pharmacy offers many services, including Refills Made Simple, immunizations and free FlavoRx to make medication taste better.

Hannaford Supermarkets, based in Scarborough, Maine, operates 181 stores—most with full-service pharmacies—in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. Hannaford employs more than 27,000 associates.

