Peapod Enters Exclusive Distribution Partnership With Meats By Linz

Online grocer Peapod is bringing family-owned meat purveyor Meats by Linz’s products to grocery retail for the first time ever. Through a new partnership, Peapod is the only distribution channel for direct-to-consumer purchase of Meats by Linz.

Operated by the third-generation of the Linz family, Meats by Linz is a supplier to a number of high-end Chicago steak houses, including Maple and Ash Restaurant, Ditka’s Restaurant Chicago and Michael Jordan’s Steak House.

“Peapod is continuously looking to add new sources of high-quality products to our lineup, and that is what initially brought us to Meats by Linz,” said Spencer Baird, SVP of merchandising for Peapod. “As another Chicago-based company, we saw the immense potential not only to distribute their products, but also collaborate in a full partnership that gives the Peapod customer a truly unique experience delivered right to their door.”

Peapod customers in Chicago will have access to a virtual butcher shop—the first of its kind available to online grocery shoppers, says Peapod. In the virtual butcher shop there will be a variety of items connecting the consumer with the product, from an “Ask the Butcher” Q&A section to a “Dry Aged Steak Room” where shoppers can actually view the aging process as it happens.

“Consumers hear a lot about ‘dry aged steak,’ but not a lot of shoppers actually know what that means,” shares Meats by Linz owner Fred Linz. “This partnership with Peapod gives us a way to not only share our amazing products with consumers, but also provide an educational component that will help them purchase items best suited for any occasion.”

Meats by Linz will offer an array of cuts and aging styles to Peapod customers. Peapod also will introduce a “Gourmet Butcher Shop” scheduled to launch in time for the holiday season that will allow shoppers to custom order for their holiday meals, specifying specific cuts and sizes.

Peapod is available in 24 metro markets across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, D.C. and Virginia. The company offers delivery to both homes and businesses, and has more than 200 pickup locations.

