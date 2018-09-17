Weis Launches Prenatal Nutrition & Wellness Series At Pennsylvania Store

Weis Markets has launched a free four-week, dietitian-led wellness series aimed to bring expectant mothers together to discuss pregnancy topics and common pregnancy and baby questions. The series begins at the Enola, Pennsylvania, store on Sept. 18 and ends Oct. 9.

Weis dietitian and mother-to-be Erin Dunleavy, in partnership with experts from Geisinger Holy Spirit and Capital Blue Cross, will gather the mothers-to-be to discuss pregnancy topics and questions. In addition, each class will include time for conversation among the members of the group.

Throughout this complimentary series, expectant mothers will be able to ask questions on topics including nutrition, exercise, essential oils and medication. In addition, participants will have the opportunity to participate in a prenatal yoga class and receive flu shots. Mothers-to-be who attend all four classes will receive a free baby-themed gift basket.

“We’re thrilled to have this opportunity to offer expectant mothers access to experts they can trust,” said Dunleavy. “As an expectant mother myself, I’m looking forward to receiving guidance from professionals and discussing my experience with local moms-to-be who have similar questions.”

The classes will take place Sept. 18, Sept. 25, Oct. 1 and Oct. 9. Registration is required, and space is limited. Participants can register by calling 717-732-7830 or emailing edunleavy@weismarkets.com.

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 204 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, New York, Virginia and West Virginia.

