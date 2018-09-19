7-Eleven Plans ‘Next Up’ Trade Show For Emerging Brand Reps

7-Eleven Inc. is looking for innovative and emerging brand representatives to participate in its inaugural “Next Up” event on Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Store Support Center in Irving, Texas.

The full-day event will give up-and-coming brands an opportunity to share products with the merchandising team, and attending brands will be able to get an inside peek of the merchandising world of the company.

“7-Eleven has a 91-year history of innovation. Customers are changing faster than ever before and continue to look to bring innovative, fresh and better-for-you products to local 7-Eleven stores,” said Chris Harkness, VP of business development and sales and field merchandising. “The millions of daily U.S. customers who visit our stores expect 7-Eleven to have what they need to make their busy lives easier.”

With a long history of brand launches, the 7-Eleven works with both small and large vendors to bring new products to market. Next Up will provide an opportunity for small businesses and emerging brands to showcase products in an expo setting and participate in merchandising, logistics and operations workshops with company leaders.

The event will include sessions with industry experts who will discuss the role of emerging brands in the retail space. Keynote speakers will include 7-Eleven’s Jack Stout, SVP in charge of merchandising, marketing and demand chain, as well as former Whole Foods Co-CEO Walter Robb. The day will end with a networking event.

To participate, companies can apply at 7-eleven.com/corp/next-up. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, Oct. 2.

