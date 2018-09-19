Big Y Foods Begins Disaster Relief Donation Efforts

Big Y World Class Markets is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise donations for those affected by the Merrimack Valley fires and explosions, Hurricane Florence and other disasters.

Through Sept. 29, Big Y customers and employees will have the opportunity to donate to Red Cross disaster relief at all locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

On Sept. 13 dozens of fires erupted in the towns of Andover, North Andover and Lawrence, Massachusetts, resulting in all gas and power being shut off and mandatory evacuations put in place. In the subsequent days, hundreds of people have stayed in four Red Cross shelters and more than 8,000 meals and snacks have been served.

The Red Cross also is working around the clock to provide safe shelter and comfort for the hundreds of thousands of people impacted by Hurricane Florence as the threat from the devastating storm continues. The storm is still bringing extremely dangerous flooding to the affected region, and getting help into some areas will be difficult for some time.

Customers and employees have a strong tradition of supporting those in need through the Red Cross, says Big Y. Past relief campaigns include the 2004 Tsunami, Hurricane Katrina and the earthquakes in both Japan and Haiti. Last year at about this time, Big Y drives made a positive impact on the Red Cross responses to Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. The 10-plus-year partnership has raised $1.5 million to support international and domestic disasters.

