Giant/Martin’s Customers Raise Record-Breaking Amount To Fight Hunger

Customers at Giant Food Stores and Martin’s Food Markets donated $773,231 to support local hunger relief efforts during the annual Bag Hunger campaign, held Aug. 28-Sept. 8 in all 171 stores. The funds raised during the 2018 campaign is a new record for the chain, bringing its 10-year Bag Hunger fundraising total to more than $11.5 million.

“Giant/Martin’s is committed to doing its part to end hunger in our communities, and we are grateful for our customers who have continued to join us in the fight,” said Matt Simon, VP of marketing. “We cannot thank our generous customers enough for making this our largest Bag Hunger donation to date and helping local food banks and pantries stock shelves and feed our neighbors in the communities we serve.”

More than 100 food banks and pantries throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia benefit from Giant/Martin’s Bag Hunger campaign. Major recipient food banks include the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Philabundance, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley, Greater Berks Food Bank, Water Street Rescue Mission, Maryland Food Bank and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

In recognition of September being Hunger Action Month, Giant/Martin’s associates will volunteer to help stock shelves and serve meals at several food banks through the end of the month.

Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Giant Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize with 171 stores offering home delivery, online/mobile ordering, fuel centers, pharmacies as well as in-store nutritionists in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia and employ more than 30,000 associates.

