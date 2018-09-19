NAMI Welcomes Moreaux As New Director Of Regulatory Affairs

The North American Meat Institute (NAMI) has added Clarissa Moreaux to its regulatory and scientific affairs staff as director of regulatory affairs.

Most recently, Moreaux served as quality systems manager at Dine Brands Global Inc., in Glendale, California, where, by reviewing third-party audit reports, conducting on-site audits and evaluating additional food safety documentation, she was instrumental in determining and communicating food safety risks of all protein, seafood, dairy, produce and beverage suppliers and distribution centers, says NAMI. Moreaux also developed quality and food safety criteria that aligned with brand expectations, as well as with USDA, Food Safety Modernizations Act and third party audit standards.

Prior to joining Dine Brands, Moreaux was the regulatory and quality assurance manager for Lyons Magnus in Fresno, California. There, she gained regulatory and export experience, overseeing development of FDA compliant labels, reviewing formulas for FDA and international compliance in foreign markets and developing all regulatory product statements. In addition, Moreaux crafted and implemented an internal audit program and prepared the company to pass third-party audits.

Previously, Moreaux worked as an enforcement, investigations, analysis officer for USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service in Diamond Bar, California. In that role, she conducted food safety audits, provided regulatory guidance to small companies, performed verification reviews, participated in recall activities and educated establishments on federal regulatory requirements, among other responsibilities.

“Clarissa’s diverse experience and extensive technical expertise in areas of compliance, food safety, auditing, labeling and risk analysis, coupled with her grasp of pertinent federal regulatory requirements, make her a well-qualified addition to the staff,” said Mark Dopp, NAMI SVP of regulatory and scientific affairs and general counsel. “We are fortunate to have her on our team.”

Moreaux earned a bachelor’s degree in food and nutritional sciences from California State University, Fresno, California, and is pursuing a master’s degree in global supply chain management from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

