Wegmans’ Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Store To Open Sept. 23

Store Manager Jimmy Bellis and his team of 475 employees have spent months preparing to open Wegmans Food Markets’ new 120,000-s.f. store on the southwest corner of Harrisburg Pike and Route 30 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Doors will open at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23.

Long before Wegmans announced plans to build the store, the family-owned company says it received hundreds of requests for a store in Lancaster.

“Shoppers from this area have been traveling to Downingtown and Harrisburg to shop at our stores for a very long time,” says Bellis. “That’s part of what makes this opening so special for us. We felt welcome here before the first shovel was in the ground.”

Executive Chef Keith Briggs and his group of 100 culinarians at the new store say they are ready to bring Wegmans’ latest innovations starting day one. Among other highlights, the Lancaster store boasts three firsts for the company’s Pennsylvania locations:

The Burger Bar, Wegmans’ family-friendly, casual restaurant, serves burgers and sandwiches, fresh salads, soup, sides, kids’ meals and beer and wine by the glass. Italian pizza made to order from a custom rotating brick-hearth oven and quick-fired at 800 degrees on volcanic stone from Mt. Vesuvius in Italy. A made-to-order salad station with greens, grains, toppings and dressings.

Shoppers will be treated to everything the store is known for, starting with an expansive produce department that offers hundreds of fresh fruits and vegetables, says Wegmans. Departments include seafood, meat, deli, bakery, a cheese shop, beer and wine. Beyond prepared foods and groceries, there is a pharmacy, a floral shop and a health and wellness section. Wegmans deliveries by Instacart will begin in Lancaster on Sept. 26.

“We’re all here for the same reason: our customers,” said Bellis. “Our aim is to make food shopping a pleasure. We can’t wait for the doors to open at 7 a.m. on Sunday.”

Wegmans Food Markets Inc. is a 98-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The family-owned company celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016.

Keep reading: