Borden, a dairy processor and distributor, teamed up with the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina and World Central Kitchen to distribute 45,000 individual servings of whole, 2 percent and chocolate milk to those affected by Hurricane Florence. The milk was processed and packaged in Borden’s London, Kentucky, plant last Friday as a special order for hurricane relief. Borden transported and stored the milk on one of its refrigerated trucks.

“Caring for our communities is at the heart of our values and history as a company,” said Borden CEO Tony Sarsam. “Borden is incredibly thankful that we were in a position to provide aid, and our thoughts are with the first responders and those who were displaced from their homes and routines this past week as a result of Hurricane Florence.”

Borden’s plant in North Charleston, South Carolina, which employs nearly 170 people, closed Sept. 11 in conjunction with the state’s mandatory evacuation order. It reopened on the morning of Sept. 16. As a result of the temporary closure, Borden shifted production across its network of 12 other plant locations to prevent any customer disruptions and to produce additional milk for its donation to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina and World Central Kitchen. World Central Kitchen distributed the milk among evacuee shelters and centers serving the local communities in Wilmington and surrounding counties.

Borden is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and operates 13 milk processing plants across the U.S. that produce more than 500 million gallons of milk annually for customers in the grocery, mass market, club, food service, hospitality, school and convenience store channels.

