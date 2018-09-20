B&R Stores To Acquire Heartland Foods In Beatrice, Nebraska

B&R Stores Inc. has entered into an agreement to purchase the Heartland Foods Store in Beatrice, Nebraska. The store will be converted to a Russ’s Market.

“Russ’s Market has been serving customers in the state of Nebraska for over 50 years,” said Pat Raybould, B&R Stores president. “The cities of Lincoln, Hastings and Waverly have welcomed us, and we have worked to become a part of the fabric of the community. We look forward to expanding that same dedication and service to the community of Beatrice.”

B&R plans to host interviews for existing employees next week.

“Our goal is to retain as many employees as we can. We want to make this a smooth transition for both customers and employees,” said Nick Kelso, Russ’s Market district manager. “We are thrilled to bring the Russ’s Market family to a great, new city!”

The Heartland Foods ownership group has owned the store in Beatrice since October of 2009.

John Dyer, supervising co-owner added, “We have really enjoyed our time in Beatrice. We’re proud of the employee relationships we’ve built over the years, and we greatly appreciate the loyal customer following we’ve enjoyed. Beatrice has proven to be a good place for us to do business.”

Heartland Foods also operates five grocery stores and one liquor store in Kansas.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, The transaction is expected to close later in October, when the store’s name will change to Russ’s Market.

B&R Stores, founded in 1964 by Russ Raybould, has grown to include 19 stores under several banners, including Russ’s Market, Super Saver and Apple Market, located in Nebraska and Iowa.

