Food 4 Less Brings Blockchain To Shoppers With New Soccer Promo

Food 4 Less, a banner of The Kroger Co., has partnered with Greenfence Consumer to deliver a gamified experience and exclusive collectible content to Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) fans, leveraging blockchain technology and GFT Authentic Digital Collectibles. Food 4 Less is supporting the blockchain-based promotion through in-store, digital and blockchain marketing tactics to enable consumers with no exposure to the new technology to engage in the promotion. The gameplay and prizing are authenticated, unique, fraud-proof and completely secure from theft or duplication, says the retailer.

The promotion is running at Food 4 Less stores in Southern California in order to engage local soccer fans through Nov. 30. Consumers can text “LAFC” to 63566 or go directly to hknlarivalry.com to take part in a digital Scratch N’ Win game on their mobile phone.

Prizes included LAFC tickets, LAFC merchandise, and GFT Authentic Digital Collectible cards with player Carlos Vela.

“The game itself as well as any of the prizes can be shared with friends and/or traded safely and securely among participants in the promotion, adding a unique social component to the experience,” said Morgan Martin, Greenfence Consumer’s head of partnership integration.

“When we knew that MLS would be expanding to Los Angeles with the LAFC, we really thought it was a great opportunity for us to embrace the team and the fanatical soccer community,” says Eddie Vasquez, customer communications manager for Food 4 Less.

As brands like Heineken add new properties and talent like the LAFC and Vela to their promotions, Food 4 Less says it is looking for creative ways to build a relationship with its fans and customers.

“Food 4 Less partnered with Greenfence Consumer to take advantage of the next generation in promotions and marketing that Greenfence is uniquely positioned to provide including coupons, rebates and GFT Authentic Digital Collectibles, powered by blockchain technologies,” says Food 4 Less.

“For Greenfence Consumer, the excitement of this program is the application of blockchain technology to drive CPE through mobile. Our white label platform enables partners to engage in blockchain technology in a simple, understandable format,” said Scott Loyola, Greenfence Consumer’s co-founder.

