Eighth Annual MDA Fareway Golf Classic Raises More Than $148,000

Fareway Stores Inc. recently partnered with the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) to host the Eighth Annual MDA Fareway Golf Classic at Beaver Creek Golf Club in Grimes, Iowa. The event raised more than $148,000 for MDA of Iowa, making it the best year yet for the golf tournament. Funds raised at this event will fund research and provide healthcare services and support for MDA families across the state.

“Fareway has proudly supported the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and the patients they serve, for more than 25 years,” said Reynolds W. Cramer, Fareway president and CEO. “The annual golf classic is another way we, in partnership with our generous vendor partners, provide necessary funding to help find a cure for these muscle-debilitating diseases.”

Fifty-four vendor retailers provided sponsorships and teams, making it a full tournament with 216 golfers. The event was presented by the Keurig Dr. Pepper Group. Other top sponsors included Cylinder Express, PepsiCo, Sanderson Farms, Tyson Fresh Meats and Wells Blue Bunny.

The day included a special presentation for Fred Greiner, retired Fareway president, who was presented with the MDA Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades of service to the organization. A silent auction, awards and dinner presentation concluded the day.

“The funds raised at this event are crucial to local families here in Iowa and helps fund ground-breaking research, a state of the art care center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and helps send kids to MDA Summer Camp where they make life-long friends and memories,” said MDA Development Director Brette Dowson.

In 2018 Fareway employees, customers and vendors raised more than $434,000 for MDA, surpassing last year’s total by more than $100,000.

Keep reading: