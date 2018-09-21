Garbo’s Fresh Maine Lobster Opens At Austin Whole Foods

Whole Foods Market at the Domain in Austin, Texas, is offering shoppers a new culinary experience with the grand opening of Garbo’s Fresh Maine Lobster, a Central Texas seafood staple that’s been serving fresh New England lobster in Austin since 2013. Located in the Draft Shack venue, Garbo’s offers New England cuisine for lunch and dinner seven days a week, along with brunch specials every weekend.

From spicy crab rolls and grilled burgers to lobster cobb salad and its signature lobster rolls, Garbo’s menu features the same fresh lobster and seafood founder Heidi Garbo grew up eating in Connecticut prior to moving to Austin and opening her first food truck with a 20-pound box of lobster, says Whole Foods. She has since grown her business into two food trucks, a food trailer and a brick-and-mortar location in North Austin.

“We are thrilled to partner with Whole Foods Market to bring a little taste of New England to the Whole Foods Market at the Domain,” said Garbo. “Our recipes are original, we make all of our sauces from scratch, and we source only the highest quality lobsters available. We are confident Garbo’s will quickly become shoppers’ new favorite spot for lunch, dinner or happy hour.”

As with everything in its stores, all items featured on the Garbo’s menu meet Whole Foods Market’s quality standards.

“Whole Foods Market at the Domain invites the Austin community to join us in celebrating the opening of Garbo’s Fresh Maine Lobster,” said Tara Treffry, culinary coordinator for Whole Foods Market. “We first started working with Garbo’s as an opening week pop-up at the Whole Foods Market 365 Cedar Park store, and the consumer response was tremendous! We anticipate the new location at the Domain store will quickly become a destination for shoppers to stop by for a lobster roll and an ice-cold pint!”

Garbo’s will be open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily and will offer take out on all menu offerings, with the exception of oyster options.

