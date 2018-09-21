Quality Chekd Dairies Names Excellence Awards Finalists

Quality Chekd Dairies Inc., a member-owned organization of independent dairy processors, has named three outstanding dairy processors as finalists for the Irving B. Weber Award, which the organization developed and modeled after the Association for Manufacturing Excellence Award. This award represents the highest honor for overall quality throughout the Quality Chekd organization. Finalists are judged based on effective implementation of quality in all areas, from processes and products to customer service and satisfaction at a single plant location. The following dairy processors are the finalists for the 2018 Weber Award:

Although the finalist processors operate in different states, all have one thing in common, says Quality Chekd, a “demonstrated commitment to quality excellence in the categories of leadership, culture, production, sustainability and business ethics.”

Quality Chekd will present this year’s Weber Award at the 2018 QCS Leadership Conference in Austin, Texas, in November.

Six recognized for production excellence

Quality Chekd also announced the finalists for its Production Excellence Awards, which recognize outstanding processors in three categories: fluid milk, cultured dairy and ice cream. The winner in each category will be decided based on selection criteria that includes a plant audit, evaluation of all plant processes and systems for assuring product quality evaluation results. The following processors are finalists for the Production Excellence Award:

Fluid Milk Category

Hiland Dairy Foods Company, Omaha, Nebraska

Prairie Farms Dairy , Anderson, Indiana

Prairie Farms Dairy, Dubuque, Iowa

Cultured Dairy Category

Prairie Farms Dairy, Quincy, Illinois

Sunshine Dairy Foods , Portland, Oregon

Umpqua Dairy Products, Roseburg, Oregon

Ice Cream Category

Belfonte Dairy, Kansas City, Missouri

Lochmead Dairy , Junction City, Oregon

Umpqua Dairy Products, Roseburg, Oregon

Winners of Quality Chekd Production Excellence Awards also will be announced at the QCS Leadership Conference in November.

