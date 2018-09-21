Quality Chekd Dairies Names Excellence Awards Finalists

Quality Chekd Dairies Inc., a member-owned organization of independent dairy processors, has named three outstanding dairy processors as finalists for the Irving B. Weber Award, which the organization developed and modeled after the Association for Manufacturing Excellence Award. This award represents the highest honor for overall quality throughout the Quality Chekd organization. Finalists are judged based on effective implementation of quality in all areas, from processes and products to customer service and satisfaction at a single plant location. The following dairy processors are the finalists for the 2018 Weber Award:
- Belfonte Dairy, Kansas City, Missouri
- Hiland Dairy Foods Co., Little Rock, Arkansas
- Umpqua Dairy Products, Roseburg, Oregon
Although the finalist processors operate in different states, all have one thing in common, says Quality Chekd, a “demonstrated commitment to quality excellence in the categories of leadership, culture, production, sustainability and business ethics.”
Quality Chekd will present this year’s Weber Award at the 2018 QCS Leadership Conference in Austin, Texas, in November.
Six recognized for production excellence
Quality Chekd also announced the finalists for its Production Excellence Awards, which recognize outstanding processors in three categories: fluid milk, cultured dairy and ice cream. The winner in each category will be decided based on selection criteria that includes a plant audit, evaluation of all plant processes and systems for assuring product quality evaluation results. The following processors are finalists for the Production Excellence Award:
Fluid Milk Category
- Hiland Dairy Foods Company, Omaha, Nebraska
- Prairie Farms Dairy, Anderson, Indiana
- Prairie Farms Dairy, Dubuque, Iowa
Cultured Dairy Category
- Prairie Farms Dairy, Quincy, Illinois
- Sunshine Dairy Foods, Portland, Oregon
- Umpqua Dairy Products, Roseburg, Oregon
Ice Cream Category
- Belfonte Dairy, Kansas City, Missouri
- Lochmead Dairy, Junction City, Oregon
- Umpqua Dairy Products, Roseburg, Oregon
Winners of Quality Chekd Production Excellence Awards also will be announced at the QCS Leadership Conference in November.
