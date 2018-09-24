Goya Prepares For New Jersey Trade And Beverage Show

Goya Foods is gearing up for its multicultural food and beverage trade show, Goya Global A Fusion of Cultures, a four-day event held coming up Tuesday, Oct. 2-Friday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at The Marriott of Glenpointe in Teaneck, New Jersey.

“We’re excited to open our doors to our global trade show so that new and current buyers from large-scale supermarkets to specialty stores can experience Goya’s extensive portfolio of products both local and from around the globe, new products designed to match consumer trends as well as gain a deeper understanding of the unique market dynamics within a multicultural market,” says Joe Perez, SVP of Goya Foods. “Our sales team has the expertise and knowledge of customer and consumer needs, and we’re prepared to help our customers increase sales and profitability.”



The show attracts more than 400 food and beverage industry buyers and professionals from supermarkets, specialty stores, wholesale food stores and restaurants with the opportunity to:

Expand their knowledge and understanding of the unique food product needs of the different ethnic consumers as well as general market.

Learn about the company’s more than 2,400 available products across more than ten food categories.

Participate in educational seminars on trends in sales, products, consumer spending and more.

Experience cooking demonstrations with Chef Fernando Desa and sample a variety of Latin cuisines.

Enhance their knowledge of nutrition at presentations with Nutritionist and Food Scientist Meriterese Racanelli.

Learn about the company’s production network, including its award-winning olive oil production and product line from Seville, Spain.

The trade show is free and open to trade/buyer professionals only. This event is not open to the general public. For more information and to RSVP, please contact Felix Minaya at felix.minaya@goya.com.

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods is a Hispanic-owned food company manufacturing, packaging and distributing more than 2,500 food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America.

