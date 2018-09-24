Hershey Takes Mobile Customer Insights Center On The Road

The Hershey Co. has launched its new 53-ft., expandable Mobile Customer Insights Center (MCIC) tractor-trailer. The rolling educational center will take the company’s shopper insights and snacks category expertise directly to its retail partners across the country.

“The retail landscape is shifting at an unprecedented rate. To stay ahead, today’s retailers need a new playbook and that’s exactly what we’re bringing to their front door,” said Phil Stanley, Hershey chief sales officer. “The MCIC is an important next step in our insight-driven journey to ensure Hershey provides our retail partners the most tailored, strategic insights we have to offer. And since we’re bringing the MCIC right to our customers, we’re able to set even more of our retail customers up for success.”

The MCIC is an extension of the company’s Global Customer Insights Center (GCIC), based in Hershey, Pennsylvania, that has been serving retail partners since 2006. A slimmed-down version, the MCIC trailer includes four expandable panels and opens into a 22 x 53-ft. collaborative workspace that can seat up to 15 people.

The MCIC provides an opportunity for customers to discuss strategies and results with a team of subject-matter experts. Retail customers who visit the truck can expect to leave with insights and turnkey solutions that can be directly applied to the company’s stores, says Hershey.

Concepts include strategies for merchandising optimization and store layouts, queues, checkout counters, foodservice, product innovation and shopper marketing as well as how to successfully work across all shopping channels.

Hershey has two dedicated MCIC subject matter experts who will be at all MCIC stops and work directly with retailers to implement what the company says are the latest and most productive shopper and category strategies.

“We’re committed to helping retailers succeed, and we do this by putting the shopper at the center of everything we do,” said Todd Tillemans, Hershey U.S. president. “The MCIC is a direct output of this strategy. With more than 25 visits planned before year end, we look forward to strengthening our partnerships with customers across the U.S. and helping these retailers better serve their shoppers’ needs.”

The mobile center will be making stops in cities across the country, including Washington, D.C., Chicago and San Francisco.

Keep reading: