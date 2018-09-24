Kayco Expands And Provides New Leadership For Beyond Division

Kayco, a manufacturer and supplier of kosher foods, is expanding and appointing new leadership for its newly formed Beyond division. Among its Beyond brands are Absolutely Gluten-Free products, Beetology juices and ready-to-serve beets, Dorot frozen herbs and Mighty Sesame, a brand of Tahini dressings.

As part of its expansion, Kayco has named Brian Gormley its new EVP and GM for Kayco Beyond. Gormley comes to the company after more than 14 years at Ocean Spray Cranberries, most recently as senior director in charge of the company’s $800 million groceries business. His areas of experience include marketing strategy development, business planning, customer-broker management, cross-functional leadership, team building, data analysis, new product launches and creative development.

Gormley will be responsible for driving strategic sales and marketing initiatives for Kayco Beyond to deliver both short- and long-term growth and profit objectives. Working with the entire marketing, sales, purchasing and logistics team, his responsibilities will include identifying new opportunities, reviewing and analyzing market trends, evaluating effective ways to go to market, analyzing use of retail services, driving distribution gains and leading new product launches.

“Our vision is to reach consumers beyond the kosher section,” said Mordy Herzog, CEO of Kayco. “Today’s shoppers are looking for on-trend products, with strong attributes that encompass this divisions core values from fair trade to gluten free, organics as well as kosher. Kayco has proven itself uniquely capable of filling that demand…We are enthusiastic that Brian will develop this Kayco division into a key growth engine for our company.

“As Kayco Beyond continues to grow, so does the need for an experienced leader at the helm,” said Kayco President Ilan Ron. “Brian brings more than two decades of U.S. and international sales and marketing experience to Kayco. His background and skillset as an accomplished business leader makes him ideally suited for this challenging role. We are extremely excited to have Brian fill this strategic role,” said Ron.



According to Harold Weiss, longtime Kayco executive, “This is an exciting time for the company. I was able to have the unique opportunity to initially take our Beyond division to where it is today, and I am excited to have Brian on our team to take us to the next level.”

Reporting to Ron, Gormley will officially join the company on Oct. 3.

