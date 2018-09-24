OfferUp Partners With Giant Eagle On Community MeetUp Spots

OfferUp, a mobile marketplace for local buying and selling, is partnering with Giant Eagle to make the retailers’ stores accessible for customers in the Northeast looking for secure locations for meeting and exchanging items.

Customers that buy or sell items within OfferUp’s mobile app can select one of 91 nearby Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations as a designated Community meet-up spot, where they can complete their transactions in a secure location.

“OfferUp’s partnership with Giant Eagle is the first of its kind between a local marketplace and leading supermarket retailer. We’re both community-driven companies that thrive on delivering friendly and trusted experiences for our customers,” said Natalie Angelillo, VP of community at OfferUp. “This is about providing our customers with value and convenience, regardless of whether they’re buying something from their neighbor, shopping for groceries or fueling up their tank.”

Earlier this year, OfferUp created SafeTradeSpots.com, a national database of locations for in-person transactions. The company already collaborates with more than 1,400 police departments across the country to designate and manage that version of community meet-up spots, which help ensure buyers and sellers can meet for in-person transactions with added peace of mind.

The partnership also includes a digital coupon for OfferUp customers to get a free 16-oz. bottle of Market District Ready-to-Drink Tea or Lemonade from Giant Eagle when they make plans to meet at a participating Giant Eagle, Market District or GetGo location. The coupon is available for a limited time.

“At Giant Eagle, we have always considered it our responsibility to meet the needs of our customers and to add value to the communities we serve,” said Giant Eagle Spokesperson Dan Donovan. “Through partnership with OfferUp, our hope is to provide a safe and convenient environment for our customers to accomplish one more thing while they’re grocery shopping at Giant Eagle or filling up their tank at GetGo.”

Giant Eagle Inc. operates more than 410 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, North Central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

