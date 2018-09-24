The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit has been deployed to support relief and recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Florence. The mobile laundry vehicles began services in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Sept. 21, providing free full-service laundry to residents—and first responders—affected by the recent hurricane and flooding.

Those impacted by the storm can bring clothes (up to two loads per household) to be washed, dried and folded free of charge. All washable clothing types can be accepted with the exception of heavy bedding. The team is collecting laundry from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walmart located at 1550 Skibo Road until 300 loads are reached.

Procter & Gamble also is distributing free personal care and cleaning kits with everyday essentials needed to meet basic hygiene and home care needs. Personal care kits contain P&G brands including Always, Crest, Head & Shoulders, Ivory, Gillette, Old Spice, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, Secret and Venus. The cleaning kit contains Bounty, Charmin, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, Swiffer and Tide.

P&G provides these services in partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization.

“P&G has a history of giving back to the communities where we live and work, and we want to provide everyday essentials to those who need it most to help bring a sense of normalcy in this time of need,” the company said in a release.

P&G launched Tide Loads of Hope in 2005 to provide laundry services to families affected by Hurricane Katrina. Since that time, Tide Loads of Hope has washed more than 68,000 loads of laundry for more than 50,000 families impacted by disasters across the U.S. and Canada. The Tide Loads of Hope trucks are equipped with high-efficiency washers and dryers donated by Whirlpool and between the two trucks can do up to 300 loads of laundry per day for communities in need.

People across the community can help support Tide Loads of Hope by purchasing a Tide Loads of Hope vintage t-shirt or by donating directly at tideloadsofhope.com. Four dollars from the sale of each tee goes toward helping families affected by disaster.

