Cup Noodles Releases Its First Vegetarian Flavor

Cup Noodles is adding a new product to its Cup Noodles Very Veggie product line: Soy Sauce Flavor, the brand’s first vegetarian product.

Building on the success of last year’s launch of Very Veggie, the first instant noodle cup containing one full serving of vegetables, Soy Sauce appeals to consumers’ appetite for savory foods and complements the brand’s existing Chicken, Spicy Chicken and Beef flavors, says Cup Noodles

Alongside the other Very Veggie flavors, Soy Sauce features a full serving of vegetables with a mix of edamame, carrots, bok choy and green beans. Developed in response to consumer requests, Cup Noodles Very Veggie Soy Sauce provides a vegetarian option that helps Cup Noodle fans add more vegetables into their daily routines.

“Cup Noodles Very Veggie has seen great success since its debut last year, and introducing a flavor for our vegetarian fans is the perfect next step for Cup Noodles,” said Leslie Mohr, VP of marketing of Nissin Foods USA, Cup Noodles parent company. “We’re continuously listening to our growing consumer base and their desire for new flavors, and Cup Noodles Very Veggie Soy Sauce is the newest innovation for an enjoyable, quick option for consumers’ on the go.”

Consumers can find Cup Noodles Very Veggie products at many food retailers including Walmart, Albertson’s, Safeway, 7-Eleven, Food Lion, Shoprite, BJ’s and 99 Cents Only.

