Kowalski’s Exec Named Minnesota Grocers Association Chair

The Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) has named Kris Kowalski-Christiansen, CEO of Kowalski’s Cos. Inc., as its new chair. Kowalski-Christiansen succeeded Mark Collier of Superfair Foods at MGA’s Annual Convention in Brainerd, Minnesota. Collier was honored for his two-year term as chair at the event, which was attended by more than 300 members of the Minnesota food industry.

Following in her parent’s footsteps, Kowalski-Christiansen is the second generation to lead Kowalski’s. The 11-store, Twin Cities chain is in its 35th year of business and employs 1,800 people.

“It’s really an honor to be the first in my family to serve as chair of the MGA Board,” said Kowalski-Christiansen, a member of the MGA board and executive committee for 10 years.

“As Kris looks to the future of the MGA she holds a strong commitment to continuing the work of those before her in building a viable organization that advances industry’s priorities,” MGA added.

As chair, Kowalski-Christiansen is committed to the board’s continued advancement of what’s important for MGA members, including a range of policy initiatives and a focus on relevant streamlining of regulations. Educating the public and the legislature about the industry’s careers and tremendous community service efforts also will be a priority.

Kowalski-Christiansen says she sees a genuine need to emphasize the importance of members being involved in the process.

“I want members to be as engaged as possible,” she said. “I want them to see themselves having an active role in the MGA. If we expect to shape policy and create the kind of change we want, every member needs to be a piece of the puzzle.”

Kowalski-Christiansen and her husband, Jim, live in North Oaks with their four children.

