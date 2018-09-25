Mintel Ice Cream Innovations Report Highlights Veggie Ice Cream

Market intelligence agency Mintel has released its “A Year of Innovations in Ice Cream, 2018” report, naming Peekaboo Organic Ice Cream one of the most innovative ice cream launches of the year. Designed for the “everyday consumer who strives to live a balanced lifestyle,” Peekaboo Organic Ice Cream sneaks the health benefits of vegetables into its ice cream by pairing veggies with traditional ice cream flavors.

“Although Americans tend to stick to popular chocolate and vanilla flavors when buying ice cream, launching unique flavor combinations can disrupt purchasing habits, drive impulse buying and grow the category,” Mintel reported.

Peekaboo Organic Ice Cream currently offers five flavors with varying equivalents of veggies per 14-oz. container, including:

Chocolate with Hidden Cauliflower, which contains the equivalent of 10 cauliflower florets

Vanilla with Hidden Zucchini, which contains the equivalent of 1.5 zucchinis

Strawberry with Hidden Carrots, which contains the equivalent of 14 baby carrots

Mint Chocolate Chip with Hidden Spinach, which contains the equivalent of 2 cups raw spinach

Cotton Candy with Hidden Beets, which contains the equivalent of 4 small beets

Jessica Levison, Founder of Peekaboo Organic Ice Cream, is also the owner of Miami’s Serendipity Creamery, known for its unique sorbet and ice cream combinations.

“A mother of picky eaters, Jessica was fed up with the ‘eat your veggies’ argument night after night,” the company says. “Determined to win the veggies war with her small children and armed with the knowledge of how to create delicious ice cream, Jessica began experimenting with hiding veggies in her kids’ ice cream and perfected the consistency, taste and veggie pairing in each signature flavor.”

“I look to Mintel for the latest in consumer market trends and am honored that Peekaboo Organic Ice Cream has been chosen as one the most innovative launches of the year,” said Levison. “I am passionate about how we can sneak in nutritious additions to our everyday indulgences and look forward to sharing Peekaboo across the country.”

Peekaboo Organic Ice Cream is available for purchase online and in H-E-B stores across Texas.

