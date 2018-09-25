Natural Grocers Opening Relocated Santa Fe Store Oct. 4

Natural Grocers will open its relocated Santa Fe, New Mexico, store at 1090 S. St. Francis Drive on Oct. 4. The new 20,850-s.f. store will open at 8:00 a.m. with a grand reopening celebration and ribbon cutting.

At the reopening, Natural Grocers will host a Grocery Giveaway Sweepstakes in which nine customers will win Natural Grocers gift cards ranging in value from $10 to $100 per week for six months. Customers will be eligible to enter the sweepstakes by submitting an entry form at the store between 7 and 7:55 a.m. on Oct. 4. The drawing will be held at 8:30 a.m.

The first 100 customers at the store also will receive a free Natural Grocers shopping bag containing approximately $40 in free groceries, a recipe for a healthy breakfast and a Natural Grocers kitchen set. In addition, customers who register for Natural Grocers’ rewards program, {N}Power, will receive a $2 off coupon to use while shopping.

The celebration will include a number of events, including gluten-free muffin sampling from 8-10 a.m., an ice cream social from 4-6 p.m. and in-store vendor demonstrations throughout the day.

The store also will offer a month-long series of free events including food tastings, health fairs, cooking demonstrations and nutrition classes with nutrition experts.

Natural Grocers provides the communities it serves with fresh produce that is 100 percent USDA Certified Organic, as well as other organic and natural products. The stores feature a mix of national brands and a selection of locally produced products in a small, neighborhood market environment. The new Santa Fe store will feature a Nutritional Health Coach and offer free nutrition education classes to the public. The store will be open seven days a week.

Keep reading: