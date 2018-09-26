Goya And New York City Football Club Promote Healthy Lifestyle

New York City Football Club (NYCFC) and Hispanic-owned food company Goya Foods have renewed their partnership to promote the importance of living a healthy lifestyle through sports and proper nutrition.

Goya has been a NYCFC partner since the club’s inaugural season in 2015 and now is expanding the partnership by adding more youth clinics and becoming the presenting partner of the Healthy Hat-Trick, an educational curriculum that uses soccer to teach and encourage children to lead a healthy, active lifestyle through eating a balanced diet, exercise and setting goals.

To celebrate the renewal of the multi-year partnership, NYCFC and Goya launched a new version of the Healthy Hat-Trick curriculum for the new school year and hosted a youth soccer clinic with NYCFC defender Ronald Matarrita on Sept. 19, in the Bronx, New York. The workbook will be used in public elementary schools throughout the city as part of the free, in-school and after-school soccer programming made possible by City in the Community, a charity supported by NYCFC.

The partnership expansion also includes:

Four youth clinics for approximately 100 children featuring on-field soccer activities and workshops on the importance of education and nutrition, as well as opportunities for the children to watch NYCFC play a home match at Yankee Stadium. The clinics will be held on soccer pitches throughout New York City and at the club’s new training facility, Etihad City Football Academy in New York.

The second year of #MyGoyaDish , a digital campaign featuring NYCFC players and their favorite Goya dishes in addition to a social media contest where four fans won an opportunity to be part of a cook-off event with Goya Chef Fernando Desa at the Institute of Culinary Education in downtown Manhattan. The winners partnered with four team players to see who could create the best dish using Goya products.

A Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Goya at NYCFC’s home game on Sept. 8. The match featured a special national anthem performance, “Vamos Celestes” scarves sold exclusively at the team store as part of the City Scarf Series, City Beats playing Latin songs during half-time and a sampling of Goya products, amongst other activities. Chef Fernando Desa cooked Latin-inspired dishes featured in Legends Suite at Yankee Stadium. Fans were encouraged to bring country flags to the stadium to show their Hispanic heritage pride.

Joe Perez, Goya SVP, commented, “We look forward to a great multi-year partnership with NYCFC and the thousands of soccer fans who have supported the team from the very beginning. Goya has always believed in providing families with healthy food and supporting initiatives that will benefit the overall wellness of our communities. We believe this partnership is an ideal fit to help teach our children healthy habits and to build a foundation for a healthier future.”

NYCFC President Jon Patricof stated, “We are pleased to extend our partnership with Goya. They have been a terrific club partner and ambassador for our sport. Through our partnership, Goya has helped us to bring unique experiences to our fans and promote healthy lifestyles in the multicultural communities that we are proud to represent by bringing together healthy food and soccer.”

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods Inc. has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages and distributes more than 2,500 food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America.



NYCFC is an American professional soccer team based in New York City that competes in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the Eastern Conference of the league. It is the first and only MLS Club located within the five boroughs of New York City. Majority owned by City Football Group, NYCFC plays its home games at Yankee Stadium.

