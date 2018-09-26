Pez Candy And Zaini Announce U.S. Distribution Agreement

Pez Candy Inc. has entered into a distribution agreement with Luigi Zaini S.P.A., of Milan, Italy, for licensed products in the U.S. Pez will begin distribution with the introduction of the Zaini Crockki brand, an Italian confectionery producer.

Four years ago, the Zaini team collaborated with experts to develop a new product with limited amounts of sugars and saturated fats. The result was Zaini Crockki.

Each Crockki pack includes a toy surprise, spoon, hazelnut and cocoa spread, and crispy cereal bites, with 91 calories per portion and 5g of sugar. The new line will launch in the U.S. with the Smiley license. Additional licensing partners will follow in an effort to meet the growing demand in the novelty chocolate category. Opening distribution for the Crockki line in the U.S. ensures consumers have a well-balanced alternative to the current category offerings, the companies say.

Based in Orange, Connecticut, Pez Candy Inc. was founded in 1927. Pez was first marketed as a compressed peppermint candy in Vienna, Austria. Today, the company sells and markets its products worldwide with locations in Orange, Connecticut; and Traun, Austria. Between them, the two locations distribute approximately 70 million dispensers and 5 billion candies per year. Pez products are available in more than 80 countries.

Zaini is an Italian confectionary producer established in 1913 in Milan. It operates three production plants in Italy. Zaini products are available in more than 80 countries worldwide.

