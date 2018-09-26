Seasons Kosher Supermarkets Files For Chapter 11

Kosher grocery retailer Seasons Kosher Supermarkets has voluntarily filed a petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code.

“In order to preserve and strengthen our ability to serve the local Seasons Family’s needs, we are focusing on emerging from the Chapter 11 filing with a stronger balance sheet and to fully restore operations,” the company said in a news release.

Through a commitment of up to $6 million in private funding, the company says it will be able to fully stock shelves, fulfill current vendor obligations and continue to operate normally during the restructuring period.

“There is nothing we love more than providing Seasons’ family with the warmest kosher shopping experience, and we look forward to refocusing on that singular goal,” said Mayer Gold, CEO of Seasons.

With several parties already interested in investing in the company, Seasons anticipates “a relatively short reorganization process and bright future as we continue to serve our neighborhoods.”

Seasons Kosher Supermarkets was founded in 2011 and claims to be the nation’s largest kosher supermarket chain. It operates eight Northeastern stores in Pikesville, Maryland; Lawrence (2), Kew Gardens Hills, New York City and Scarsdale, New York; and Clifton and Lakewood, New Jersey. Seasons’ online service areas include Bayside, Briarwood, East Meadow, Forest Hills, Fresh Meadows, Glen Oaks, Great Neck, Hollis Hills, Jamaica Estates, Kew Gardens, Kew Gardens Hills, Little Neck, New Hyde Park, Rego Park, Richmond Hill and Roslyn.

