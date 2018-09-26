Delivery From Whole Foods Expands To Detroit, Orlando, Other Cities

Amazon has launched delivery of natural and organic products from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now in Ann Arbor, Detroit, Jacksonville, Madison, Milwaukee, Omaha, Orlando, St. Louis, Tampa and Tulsa, as well as additional areas of New York City and Seattle. Starting Sept. 26, Prime members in those cities can shop through Prime Now for fresh produce, meat and seafood, everyday staples and other locally sourced items from Whole Foods. Select alcohol is also available for delivery or pickup to customers in Jacksonville, New York, Omaha, Orlando, Seattle, St. Louis and Tampa.

Now available in 48 cities, the service launched earlier this year with plans for continued expansion across the U.S. throughout 2018.

Sept. 26 also marked the first expansion of grocery pickup from Whole Foods, another option for grocery shopping. Grocery pickup launched last month and is now available in Ft. Worth, Kennesaw, Richmond, Sacramento and Virginia Beach, with continued plans for expansion. To use the grocery pickup service, Prime members place their order via the Prime Now app and choose the pickup option at checkout. Customers can choose free pickup in as little as an hour on orders of $35, or in 30 minutes for $4.99. After arriving at the Whole Foods Market store, customers park in a designated pickup spot, and a Prime Now shopper will place groceries into their car within minutes. Groceries will be ready upon arrival for customers who tell the store they are on their way through the Prime Now app.

“Prime Now delivery continues to be a hit with our customers, and we’re excited to introduce the service in ten new cities plus more neighborhoods in New York and Seattle,” said Christina Minardi, Whole Foods EVP of operations. “And for our customers in Ft. Worth, Kennesaw and Richmond, we’re thrilled to also offer the option of grocery pickup. It’s just another way we’re making it even easier for more customers to enjoy Whole Foods Market’s healthy and organic food.”

Pickup and delivery services are available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Keep reading: