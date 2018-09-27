Corrigan Introduces HydraFog Humidity System For Service Cases

Corrigan Corp. of America is rolling out a stainless steel, “whisper-quiet” humidification system for service case displays. According to Corrigan, this patent-pending technology is the first of its kind seen in the industry and is manufactured in the U.S. The humidity system can be used for meat, seafood, deli, cheese and specialty cases such as mushrooms, floral and prepared foods.

HydraFog includes features like an HMI touch screen controller, optional remote monitoring capabilities and precise humidification results. At less than 30 decibels, it is quieter than the smallest store environment.

HydraFog has a closed plumbing system that requires clean-in-place preventative maintenance.

“We knew this was important to our customers. Time is money. Other systems on the market, specifically ultrasonic and nebulization systems, require extensive maintenance. The FDA and CPSC mandates disassembly and cleaning on a weekly basis for those types of systems. Not the HydraFog; the stainless-steel adapters are easily removed and can be quickly and easily wiped down,” says Emily Stavrou, VP of Corrigan. “Corrigan’s business model has always been to develop quality equipment that will continue to add value from not only the perishable preservation side but from a maintenance perspective, as well.”

HydraFog was designed to work with all cases, even those that have a narrow gap underneath the service deck. The system mounts above the product and emits a non-wetting dry fog, making it appropriate for specialty cases that may have a combination of wrapped and unwrapped products. Adjustable vent holes allow for various levels of fog.

The systems are manufactured from Corrigan’s centrally located plant just north of Chicago and are available now for worldwide sales.

