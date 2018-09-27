Foster Farms Debuts A Virtual Assistant In The Fresh Chicken Case

Livingston, California-based poultry company Foster Farms is introducing DORI (Deals. Origin. Recipes. Info.), a new, interactive on-package QR code that is designed to make shopping for chicken easier.

With what Foster Farms describes as a “friendly emoji style,” DORI acts as a virtual assistant connecting consumers to exclusive savings, more than 500 fresh chicken recipes, a guide to poultry labeling terms and more.

DORI is accessible via smartphones wherever Foster Farms fresh chicken is sold. It is debuting across all Foster Farms fresh chicken lines, including Fresh and Natural, Simply Raised and Organic products.

With the iOS 11 and Android updates that enable QR scans directly from smartphone cameras, a QR code resurgence is predicted by technology industry analysts, says Foster Farms.

“As more shoppers and retailers embrace scannable technology, including QR codes, we see DORI as a new channel to deliver information about our products and reward our loyalists,” said Ira Brill, director of communications for Foster Farms. “People are looking for convenience and savings and want to know more about where their food comes from. DORI is a new tool for us to share information that our consumers care about.”

Foster Farms will be supporting the DORI roll out with in-store point-of-purchase signage, social media support, as well as other marketing activity such as flash sales and promotions. The company expects to expand DORI to all its other product lines by 2019.

