The Fresh Market Expands Local Product Offerings In Georgia

The Fresh Market is reaching beyond the peaches Georgia is known for to expand its local Georgia product offerings with 75 new locally sourced items. With the help of Georgia Grown, a marketing and economic development program of the Georgia Department of Agriculture, guests shopping at any of The Fresh Market’s 13 locations in Georgia now will find more than 170 locally produced Georgia products in the store, ranging from dairy, produce, grocery and more.

“Usually you have to scour Farmer’s Markets to find this wide an assortment of local favorites in one place,” said Ross Reynolds, SVP of merchandising for The Fresh Market. “By partnering with Georgia Grown, The Fresh Market can support the local artisans and farmers in the Georgia communities to enhance our signature product offerings and help our guests eat extraordinary food every day.”

An organization with deep roots in Georgia’s agriculture industry, Georgia Grown aims to bring producers, processors, suppliers, distributors, retailers, agritourism and consumers together in one statewide community to help local agribusinesses thrive.

“Part of the Georgia Grown mission is to support our local farmers, producers and artisans by introducing communities across Georgia to some of the amazing products that are made right here in their state,” said Gary Black, commissioner for the Georgia Department of Agriculture. “We’re proud to showcase some of the unique and best-in-class Georgia Grown products at The Fresh Market stores across the state.”

Guests shopping at The Fresh Market locations in Alpharetta, Athens, Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Dunwoody, Macon, Marietta, Peachtree City, Roswell, Savannah and Suwanee, can expect to see products from brands such as Golda Kombucha, a locally brewed oak-aged kombucha tea; Xocolatl Chocolate, small batch chocolate; and Pride Road, a family-owned and -operated food manufacturing company that produces all-natural locally grown Hibiscus-based products.

A ceremony to unveil the new Georgia Grown products took place on Sept. 27 at The Fresh Market located at 1125 Woodstock Road in Roswell. Both Reynolds and Black delivered remarks before welcoming guests to a variety of sampling opportunities throughout the store.

Other Georgia Grown products found at The Fresh Market stores in Georgia include:

Keep reading: