Imperial Launches Frozen Smoothies, Overnight Oats Under New Brand

Imperial Frozen Foods soon will introduce its new Happy Healthy frozen product line in grocery stores across the country. The line offers five 8-oz. smoothies, three 8-oz. overnight oats and a 10-oz. acai bowl.

To prepare the smoothies, consumers need to add a liquid of choice to the contents of the smoothie cup, pour the entire contents into a blender, blend and pour back into the cup. The lid has a hole for a straw so the smoothie can be consumed on the go. The overnight oats need a liquid of choice, to be left in the refrigerator overnight and stirred in the morning. The acai bowl contains organic ingredients and is a thaw and serve product. All product packages are recyclable.

“Consumers are asking for convenient, healthy options at a reasonable price, and we heard them loud and clear,” said Alex McIntosh, Imperial Frozen Foods VP of sales. “We have seen consumers resonate with these items at quick-serve restaurants and juice bars, and we wanted to bring these great options to the frozen aisle for consumers to enjoy at home.”

Imperial has launched these products into the retail channel with a recommended retail price of $4.49 for the smoothies and overnight oats; and $6.99 for the acai bowl.

The products will be launching in October in more than 2,500 stores with retailers such as Walmart, Albertsons, Hy-Vee, Lowes Foods, Harris Teeter, Heinen’s, Foodtown and Fairway, with many more retailers to be added to that roster over the coming months.

