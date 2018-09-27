Lilly’s Foods Diversifies Its Brand With Line Of Salsas

Lilly’s Foods, an Oregon-based producer of non-GMO, small batch hummus, is introducing a new product line that diversifies the brand’s current offerings. Now, consumers will find Lilly’s 3.5-oz. and 12-oz. salsas in the same grab-and-go and resealable containers as its hummus line.

The salsa are available at select retailers at an SRP of $3.99 for a 4-pack of 3.5-oz. containers and $3.49 for the 12-oz. tub. They are available in four flavors: Original, Mango, Black Bean & Corn and Pineapple Salsa. All of Lilly’s products are organic, non-GMO and vegan.

“Lilly’s actually embarked on a salsa journey back in the day,” said Lilly’s Foods Founder Lilly Miscoe. “Consumers that knew the product have continued to ask us for it. Feeling that the time is now right, we’re excited to rekindle the original inspiration and bring something truly fresh to market.”

Lilly’s Foods says it prides itself on using clean ingredients and a traditional kettle-cooking process. Reduction of pre-packaged ingredients through cooking its own beans and roasting fresh vegetables in-house is a part of their mission of environmental sustainability. Lilly’s Foods products are naturally gluten-free, and some varieties are also tahini-free for those with allergies to sesame.

