Ocean Mist Farms Hires New VP Of Sales And Marketing

Castroville, California-based Ocean Mist Farms has hired Rick Bravo as its new VP of sales and marketing. Bravo brings nearly 35 years of experience serving the fresh produce industry and a wealth of knowledge in sales and leadership, says Ocean Mist.

Bravo’s industry experience includes time at Dole Fresh Vegetables and Tanimura & Antle.

“His extensive background within the vegetable category will be instrumental as he spearheads the sales and marketing efforts at Ocean Mist Farms,” the company said in a release.

“We are delighted to have someone of Rick’s caliber join our team,” said Joe Pezzini, president and CEO of Ocean Mist. “His substantial knowledge of the industry and established relationships with retail and foodservice partners makes him an invaluable addition to our team.”

Graduating with a bachelor’s of science in administrative justice, Bravo found his way into the produce industry as a sales manager and has never left. His “commitment to fresh food and adept ability to lead well, drive profits and improve efficiency has brought him to where he is today,” Ocean Mist notes.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Ocean Mist Farms and look forward to this new opportunity while still serving an industry I care deeply about,” said Bravo.

Ocean Mist Farms is a fourth-generation family-owned business. Its full line of 30 fresh vegetables includes the Season & Steam and Ocean Mist Organic product lines.

