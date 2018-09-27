Publix To Create 700 New Jobs With Corporate Office Expansion

Publix today revealed plans to expand its headquarters in Lakeland, Florida, and add 700 additional jobs by the end of 2027. Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Publix President and CEO Todd Jones made the announcement at a press event today.

Since construction on Publix’s current corporate office was announced in 2001, Publix has entered three additional states, more than doubled its annual sales, opened more than 500 new stores and added about 70,000 associates.

“I’m proud to join Publix today to celebrate 700 new jobs in Lakeland,” said Scott. “This announcement is great news for Florida families and exemplifies the incredible economic turnaround we’ve had in our state. Since December 2010, hard-working Florida businesses, like Publix, have created more than 1.6 million jobs, and our unemployment rate is the lowest since April 2007. Publix is one of Florida’s greatest success stories, and we’re proud of their growth.”

“Publix’s growth is made possible by the hard work of our associates and the loyalty of our customers,” said Jones. “These additional jobs will help us support our store associates as they continue to provide the premier service our customers expect. We are proud of the role we continue to play in the great state of Florida.”

The project is being made possible through partnerships with Enterprise Florida, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the Florida Department of Transportation, Career Source Florida, the City of Lakeland, Polk County, the Lakeland Economic Development Council and the Central Florida Development Council.

“Publix consistently enhances the culture of Lakeland and has done so for 88 years,” said Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz. “Its pursuit of excellence in corporate leadership and stellar retail customer service raises the shopping experience for the rest of us. The City of Lakeland wishes Publix great success in this newest chapter of its growth!”

Cissy Proctor, executive director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, added, “We appreciate Publix’s commitment and investment in Florida. Publix’s decision to expand its headquarters and create 700 new jobs for hardworking Florida families proves that our state’s commitment to developing a competitive business-friendly environment is working.”

“Publix’s headquarter expansion is great news for Florida families, and Enterprise Florida is proud that the company is continuing to grow in Polk County. Over the last 8 years, Governor Scott has worked hard to make Florida the number one destination for job creation,” said Peter Antonacci, CEO of Enterprise Florida.

