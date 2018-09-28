Kroger Atlanta Aims To Raise $500K For Breast Cancer Awareness

Kroger stores throughout the company’s Atlanta division, which includes stores in Georgia, South Carolina and Eastern Alabama, will host a multi-faceted campaign to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month, helping to raise both awareness and funds for breast cancer screening, treatment and education.

From Sept. 30–Oct. 27, customers will be invited to purchase pink paper ribbons for $1 at Kroger checkout to benefit Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Kroger’s goal is to raise $500,000 during the four-week campaign.

“Nearly everyone knows someone who has been affected by breast cancer,” says Felix Turner, Kroger Atlanta Division corporate affairs manager. “Each year, our customers and associates go above and beyond with their generosity to support those whose lives have been impacted by this devastating disease. We invite them to participate in this year’s campaign as we continue our commitment to raise awareness and help save lives.”

Additionally, through SharingCourage.com, Kroger provides a variety of resources to cancer patients and their families, including:

Healthy calorie boosting ingredients for cancer patients

What to eat during cancer treatment

Easy and healthy meals for caregivers to prepare, including baked salmon with pomegranate gremolata, pumpkin ginger mini muffins and more

“Cancer affects the entire family, not just the patient,” says Turner. “Although we can’t cure cancer, we can do our part to develop recipes for healthy meals that cancer caregivers can make for their loved ones to help fuel the fight against this terrible disease.”

Last year, Kroger customers and associates throughout the Atlanta division donated more than $480,000 to Susan G. Komen for the Cure. By the close of 2018, Kroger will have donated more than $38 million to support breast cancer research, education and services since 2006.

Keep reading: