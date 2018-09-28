ReposiTrak Inc., a provider of compliance, food safety and risk management services for the retail supply chain, has collected more than 5,000 documents from California-based retailers and suppliers using ReposiTrak to ensure their compliance with Proposition 65. However, the company urges many others to follow suit as the deadline has passed and those not in compliance are open to infractions.

Prop. 65 requires warnings for any product that exposes consumers to any one of more than 900 chemicals linked to birth defects and cancer. During the last few years, some 700 cases were settled and $25.8 million paid out—nearly four times the number of settlements from a decade earlier and more than double the dollar amount. In the first week since the latest requirement deadline passed, more than two dozen 60-day intend-to-sue notices have been filed for California-based retailers.

ReposiTrak’s Compliance & Risk Management Solution completely automates compliance documentation at corporate, facility and item levels and streamlines the retailer’s supplier approval process, eliminating tedious and time-consuming paperwork and protect businesses from the risk of incurring Prop. 65 violations and settlement fees.

“Our industry leading solution is designed to not only protect businesses from brand, financial and regulatory risk but to also keep consumers safe through better food management and compliance technologies,” said Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak, Salt Lake City, Utah. “In doing so, we provide companies with a better way to run their supply chains and focus on growing their businesses.”

The Compliance & Risk Management suite includes the food safety and compliance solutions that have become a respected and trusted cornerstone of the ReposiTrak brand, the company says. With more than 250,000 connection points in the supply chain and endorsements of leading trade groups such as FMI, ROFDA and GMDC, ReposiTrak is the clear industry standard for food safety and compliance management.

The ReposiTrak Speed Retail Platform drives growth and supports all supply and demand chain activities for retailers and their trading partners, consisting of three product families: Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. Delivered via one technology platform, all the applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact across the entire enterprise.

