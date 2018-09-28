Rouses Celebrates Covington, Louisiana, Store Opening

Rouses Markets and the Rouse family celebrated the grand opening of their 58th location on Sept. 26. The 35,000-s.f. store anchors the Copperstill Marketplace at the southeast corner of Highway 1077 and Highway 1085 in Covington, Louisiana.

The store was a year in the making and features “all of the bells and whistles,” says Rouses. A BBQ Chop Shop with house-smoked beef, pork and poultry; a Mongolian Grill serving made-to-order rice and noodle dishes; hand-made sushi and poke bowls; and a chef’s case filled with Rouses signature offerings are among the store’s highlights.

Rouses was founded by the late Anthony J. Rouse Sr. in 1960. Donny Rouse, CEO, is the third generation to lead the family-owned chain, which is one of the largest independents in the country. Rouses Markets has stores in Louisiana, along the Mississippi Gulf Coast and Lower Alabama and employs more than 6,400 team members. The company is on track to open new stores in Moss Bluff and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, this fall, with other locations in development.

