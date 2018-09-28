Let Employees Set Their Schedule And Save You Money

Sponsored content

One of the most time-consuming processes in grocery retail is building the employee schedule. The biggest challenge in retail scheduling is keeping track of your staff’s changing availability. Whether employees are a working parent, in school or have other jobs, their schedules don’t always align with that of your business. Scrambling to fill the shift schedule results in chaos. Store operators spend too much valuable time putting a band-aid on the staff schedule, rather than managing it for operational efficiency. Over time, this will negatively impact productivity and margin health.

The good news is, by implementing the right technology, you can take back control over employee scheduling.

The key lies in connecting your workforce management software to your store’s operational data. Integrating your labor management system with your point-of-sale and back-office systems allows you to make data-driven decisions about how you manage your people, giving you the freedom to authorize your employees to set their schedule to save time and money.

Sound too good to be true? Here are five components of employee scheduling technology that can make it a reality:

1. Sales forecasting: Build staffing schedules based on sales data captured by your POS. When your operational data is flowing into your scheduling software, sales forecasts can be used to eliminate guesswork. Know your busiest times before they happen.

2. Labor scheduling metrics: Set labor goals and thresholds to keep from breaking the bank. Arm managers with the total number of hours they should shoot for based on sales forecasts. Avoid over- or underutilizing your labor spend.

3. Automate schedules and templates: Use software to automatically generate staffing schedules based on sales forecasts or build weekly work schedule templates that can be copied from week to week.

4. Employee self-serve: Self-serve tools allow staff to request time off, swap schedules and more with notifications to management to review changes. By giving staff more control over their availability attendance rates improve, which can positively impact your bottom line.

5. Real-time attendance reporting: Track employee attendance in real time and compare attendance reports to store schedules. Set grace periods and schedule staff breaks to ensure compliance with local labor requirements. With integrated labor management software, hours can be securely exported to payroll, ensuring payroll is accurate every time.

Integrated labor management software that leverages operational data to build schedules will empower managers to better enforce those schedules. With employees authorized to set their own schedule, attendance improves and reporting becomes more accurate. Adequate staffing improves the customer experience and an up-to-date attendance export increases payroll accuracy. All of this works together to protect and improve the bottom line.

So, why manage staff schedules the hard and expensive way? Having the right labor management tools in place helps retailers take care of employees and keep business running optimally. By consolidating these tools into a single portal and integrating into operational data, you can streamline processes and create efficiencies that save time and money.

