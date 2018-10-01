Dunkin’ And Harpoon Brewery Launch Coffee Porter For Fall

Dunkin’, which recently dropped the “Donuts” from its name, and Boston-based Harpoon Brewery have come together for the first time to combine the taste of Dunkin’s Espresso Blend Coffee with Harpoon’s craft beer, launching the new Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter.

A “balanced and smooth brew offering robust and roasty notes,” Dunkin’ Coffee Porter was created by Harpoon as a tribute to all the days that Dunkin’ has helped the brew masters fire up the brew kettle, the companies say.

Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter will be available throughout the fall, starting Oct. 1, in both 12-oz. bottles and draft at select retail locations across the Eastern U.S. At 6 percent ABV, the companies describe Dunkin’ Coffee Porter as a malty tasting brew that has a smooth mouthfeel with aromas of espresso and dark chocolate.

Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter first premiered on Sept. 27 at Dunk-toberfest, the aptly named introduction to Harpoon’s annual Octoberfest event. Beer lovers in the Boston area were given an early taste at Harpoon’s Boston Brewery ahead of the new beer hitting shelves this week.

According to Tony Weisman, Dunkin’ U.S. chief marketing officer, “Our brands have such passionate, loyal fans, who start their busy day with a cup of Dunkin’ coffee and end it by enjoying one of Harpoon’s famous craft beers. We’re thrilled to now finally bring the two together, partnering with one of the most respected craft breweries in the country to offer coffee lovers and beer enthusiasts alike a classic new taste to celebrate the season.”

“Dunkin’ has been there for us since the early days when getting the brewery up and running required a lot of beer, and even more coffee,” said Dan Kenary, co-founder and CEO of Harpoon Brewery. “We couldn’t think of a better way to pay tribute to the company that’s helped fuel our success than to create something special for our fans by combining the taste of their favorite morning brew with one of ours.”

Keep reading: