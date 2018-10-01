Flowers Foods Gains Rights To Produce, Market Sun-Maid Raisin Bread

Sun-Maid Growers of California, a producer and processor of raisins and other dried fruits, has entered into an agreement giving Flowers Foods, producer of Nature’s Own, Wonder, Tastykake, Dave’s Killer Bread, and other bakery foods, license to produce and distribute Sun-Maid Raisin bread to approximately 80 percent of the U.S. population.

“Sun-Maid is intent on bringing raisins to top-of-mind to all of our customers—especially those who have traditionally looked for us in the bread aisle,” said Harry Overly, president and CEO of Sun-Maid. “We’re fearless in reexamining our business relationships and have found a great strategic partner in Flowers Foods, who is as committed to growth as we are.”

“We are happy to partner with Sun-Maid and look forward to expanding the reach of this brand in the bread aisle and our reach into the breakfast bread segment,” said Brad Alexander, president of Flowers Foods’s fresh packaged bread business unit. “Sun-Maid has been the trusted go-to snack option for U.S. families for more than a hundred years, and we’re excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Sun-Maid is launching a new campaign in January 2019 to “remind consumers of the great experiences and memories they have had with Sun-Maid over the years.” Flowers will help support the campaign with tie-ins that promote the taste and quality of Sun-Maid Raisin bread.

Located in Kingsburg, California, Sun-Maid products are distributed throughout the U.S. and in more than 50 countries.

Headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, Flowers Foods operates bakeries across the country that produce a range of bakery products.

