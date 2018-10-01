GMA Calls New Trade Agreement A ‘Victory For American Consumers’

The Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) issued the following statement by Geoff Freeman, president and CEO, in response to the new U.S., Mexico and Canada trade agreement intended to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

“The consumer packaged goods sector has consistently supported ambitious, comprehensive United States trade agreements. Today’s announcement is a victory for American consumers and an important step in building the world’s strongest trading partnership.

“U.S. consumers rely on the high-quality ingredients and affordable products made possible through trade with our closest neighbors. This trade has quadrupled since NAFTA went into effect more than two decades ago, totaling nearly $18 billion in 2017. Canada and Mexico buy about half of all U.S. processed product exports, and this agreement will expand that success.

“Our industry is the largest single sector of U.S. manufacturing jobs, with 2.1 million workers in 30,000 communities across the United States. Our industry’s sales add $1 trillion to the U.S. economy every year, including $20 billion in exports to Canada and Mexico. This trade agreement will drive future growth, create more jobs in American food, beverage and household product manufacturing, and provide American consumers with greater choice and affordable goods.”

GMA is a trade organization representing food, beverage and consumer products companies and associated partners. Founded in 1908, GMA has a primary focus on product safety, science-based public policies and industry initiatives that seek to empower people with the tools and information they need to make informed choices and lead healthier lives.

Keep reading: