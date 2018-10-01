Price Rite Marketplace Piloting Deep Discounts In Three Pa. Stores

Price Rite Marketplace is introducing a pilot program at three stores in Bethlehem, Allentown and Secane, Pennsylvania, focused on deep discounts, enhanced fresh offerings and an improved shopping experience.

Customers who visit these stores during the launch celebrations on Oct. 5 will find lower prices on hundreds of items and redesigned stores. The celebrations will feature music, free samples, gift cards and other special events.

“For more than 20 years, Price Rite has been proud to offer incredible value and fresh products to our shoppers. Now we are moving forward by cutting prices further on hundreds of items while highlighting our fresh offerings and making it even easier to spot extraordinary deals in our redesigned and reimagined Price Rite Marketplace stores,” said Jim Dorey, president of Price Rite Marketplace.

The store redesign is focused on quality products and discounts, including the all-new “Drop Zone.” This is a unique in-store destination where customers will find deals, surprise buys and products typically priced at $3 or less.

In addition to the Drop Zone, customers will be offered weekly deals on items with the new “Spot on Savings.” Bright red “spots” will highlight discounts on items in every aisle.

Price Rite Marketplace supports the local economy sourcing thousands of pounds of produce every year from Pennsylvania farmers and purchases produce grown from 16 different Pennsylvania towns.

The stores’ “destination” bakery department features baked favorites from Bethlehem’s Lusitania Bakery as well as “The Sweet Spot” dessert case.

The pilot stores also offer a wider selection of Wholesome Pantry products with free-from, organic and gluten-free options; a double-your-money-back guarantee on Price Rite brand products; and self-service checkouts.

Price Rite Marketplace is a registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, New Jersey, that is said to be the largest supermarket cooperative in the U.S. It opened its first store in 1995 under the name Price Rite Supermarkets and currently operates 66 grocery stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Maryland and Virginia.

