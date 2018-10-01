Purple Carrot Partners With Olympian To Promote Plant-Based Diet

Purple Carrot, the 100 percent plant-based meal kit company, in partnership with gymnast and gold medalist Aly Raisman, is promoting the benefits of plant-based eating. A proponent of living an active and healthy lifestyle, Raisman recently experienced the benefits, both mentally and physically, of consuming a more plant-based diet. She noted the quality and convenience Purple Carrot meals provide each week.

“I believe that it is really important to prioritize your well-being, both mentally and physically, so you can be the best version of yourself. I recently started incorporating plant-based food into my daily routine with Purple Carrot’s meals each week, and I’ve noticed a major improvement in my overall well-being and energy. I travel often, so cooking has become very therapeutic for me when I’m home, especially with the fun and convenient recipes that Purple Carrot provides,” said Raisman, a Boston-area native.

Purple Carrot, which launched in the Boston area in 2014, delivers fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step guidance for creating healthy, plant-based meals at home.

“We are honored to partner with Aly, and we believe that together, we can highlight the value of eating plant-based foods as part of a bigger commitment to yourself and the world around you. Aly is someone who embodies the power of positive change and who represents strength and confidence in all that she does, making her the ideal advocate for this movement. We’re looking forward to working with her to continue our education around the innovative plant-based food options available today,” said Andy Levitt, founder and CEO of Purple Carrot.

Purple Carrot is the only 100 percent plant-based meal kit company that delivers pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step guidance for preparing three customizable dinners that each serve two people. A variety of meal options are offered, including dishes designed to be cooked in 30 minutes or less with more than 20g of protein per serving. All meals are priced at $12 per plate.

