Kroger And Walgreens Join Forces To Test New Format

The Kroger Co. and Walgreens are collaborating on an exploratory pilot with a new format and concept that combines Kroger’s role as a grocer with Walgreens’ expertise in pharmacy, health and beauty.

The two retailers have selected 13 Walgreens stores in Northern Kentucky, near Kroger’s Cincinnati headquarters, to pilot the format. The companies say they will conduct this pilot over the next several months, listening closely to customer feedback.

“This exciting collaboration aligns with Kroger’s vision of serving America through food inspiration and uplift,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “This concept brings together the best of two great brands to rethink convenience and redefine the way America shops for food.”

Initially, Kroger and Walgreens will develop and test a one stop shopping experience where customers can access products and services from both companies. Customers will be able to order Kroger grocery items online and pick up orders at the participating locations. Kroger’s Our Brands grocery items, including Simple Truth, also will be available in-store at the participating Walgreens. The companies say the diversified shopping assortment will complement Walgreens’ products and services across health and wellness, pharmacy and beauty.

“This innovative new concept is an opportunity to test and learn, as we determine how we can best work together to further elevate our customer offering,” said Stefano Pessina, executive vice chairman and CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. “We continue to evolve our offerings to meet the changing needs of our customers and provide a more differentiated shopping experience. We’ve been implementing new approaches to promotions, product selection and other areas to deliver greater value in our stores.”

Keep reading: