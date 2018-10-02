Takeoff Technologies, an e-commerce solution provider, in partnership with Sedano’s Supermarkets is launching an automated hyperlocal fulfillment center—what it’s calling the world’s first robotic supermarket.

This technology is expected to launch in the upcoming month. Customer orders will be placed via an online app and carried out by Takeoff’s automated micro-fulfillment center, with the support of Sedano’s employees. AI-enabled robots assemble full supermarket orders of up to 60 items in just a few minutes.

“Grocers have been dipping their toes in e-groceries for years. Now it’s time to jump in with both feet,” said Jose Vicente Aguerrevere, co-founder and CEO of Takeoff. “Our automated, hyperlocal micro-fulfillment center enables grocers to thrive in e-grocery.”

The first micro-fulfillment center will serve 14 Sedano’s Supermarkets locations throughout Miami, Florida, and offer consumers pickup services.

“We are excited to partner with Takeoff at the forefront of this groundbreaking robotics solution,” said Javier Herran, chief marketing officer for Sedano’s. “This model gives us the ability to leap into the e-grocery industry, develop a new level of employment opportunities and continue meeting the needs of our valued consumers by offering an affordable and convenient online service.”

Takeoff’s objective is to develop hyperlocal fulfillment centers that have one-eighth the footprint of a typical supermarket thanks to robotics and compact vertical spaces. The company is working with five regional and national retail chains in the U.S. and has several sites in development to deploy in 2019. According to Takeoff, retailers can leverage underutilized real estate by turning existing stores into micro distribution centers with its technology.

“Sedano’s is a great partner for kicking off our solution, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to work alongside them in providing a turn-key e-grocery solution,” said Max Pedro, co-founder and president of Takeoff. “We’re robotizing the supermarket—which has never been done before. This is the first of many deployments we are working on, and shoppers will soon see more local grocery stores with micro-fulfillment centers.”

