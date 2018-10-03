Altschul Joins Siggi’s As Its New President And CEO

Carlos Altschul has joined Siggi’s, the New York-based maker of Icelandic-style yogurt, as president and CEO.

“I’m very excited to have Carlos join the team. I’ve known him for quite some time and know he will be great for siggi’s as we continue to grow,” said founder Siggi Hilmarsson. “Coming from Stonyfield, Carlos knows firsthand the importance of upholding our brand values of clean ingredient labels and lower sugar, the values which have made our brand so highly relevant today. His strong expertise in the yogurt category, both in natural and more traditional classes of trade, is also a great boon to the siggi’s team.”

Prior to joining siggi’s, Altschul was VP of sales at Stonyfield, where he led field sales, go-to-market strategies and shopper marketing across the brand’s portfolio. He also previously held senior positions at Danone, where he oversaw sales strategy and category management under the master brand portfolio.

At siggi’s, Altschul replaces former president and CEO Bart Adlam, who left the company to pursue a business opportunity.

With the rise in consumer demand for cleaner, higher quality foods with lower sugar, siggi’s believes it has a strong platform for growth. Altschul will oversee all aspects of the business, including new and aggressive go-to-market strategies and innovations, expanding distribution and accelerating awareness, the company says.

“I’ve admired how siggi’s has not only pioneered a new product segment in the category, but is also creating the next chapter for the entire yogurt category,” said Altschul. “I look forward to working closely with the team to establish a clear vision for what is next, and I am thrilled to be part of a company with such a tremendous growth trajectory.”

Siggi’s dairy began in 2004 when Hilmarsson longed for a staple of his childhood diet, skyr, a high-protein yogurt from his native Iceland. When Hilmarsson’s mother sent him a recipe, he began making skyr in his small New York City kitchen. Like true Icelandic skyr, siggi’s products contain no artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors or colors and are made with milk from family farms that do not use growth hormones.

