Casa M Spice Co., the Dallas-based spice company known for its low-sodium line of spices and rubs, was accepted into the Go Texan coalition by the state of Texas Department of Agriculture.

Go Texan is a group of Texas businesses producing products within the state of Texas. The Casa M spices, geared toward specific types of meat and available in different levels of heat, soon will sport the Go Texan logo.

“Joining the Go Texan group is great and is more evidence that we are on the right track as a company. Now it’s time to put our heads down and focus on delivering the best product and customer experience we can,” said Dr. Mike Hernandez, chief spice officer and co-founder of Casa M Spice Co. “We are really proud to join the Go Texan coalition and look forward to working with other Texas businesses, restaurants and retailers to actively co-promote each other and support the Texas small business community.”

Products in the Casa M Spice Co. spice line do not contain filler, such as salt or charcoal. The result is a cleaner, full-mouth experience that relies on flavor, not sodium, to bring meats, fish and vegetables to life, says the company. Each flavor profile is available at a regular spice level or, for those wanting more kick, in the Uncontrolled variation.

Casa M Spice Co. is a specialty spice company based in the DFW metroplex.

