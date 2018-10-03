Corradini Named To SVP Role At Kings/Balducci’s

Kings Foods Markets and Balducci’s Food Lover’s Market have hired Stephen Corradini as SVP of merchandising and marketing.

Corradini has more than 15 years’ experience in food retail, including roles as VP of the South Region and director of specialty foods at Whole Foods Market. Most recently, he was COO of a startup specialty ice cream company.

“Stephen brings an unrivaled depth of experience to our team, with expertise in a broad range of areas from merchandising, marketing, brand positioning and category management to culinary trends, retail design and product innovation. He will be integral to the process as we continue to move these brands in an exciting new direction,” said Judy Spires, chairman and CEO of Kings and Balducci’s.

“I’m proud to be joining such a talented team, and I look forward to growing these brands while continuing to ensure a superior customer experience both in-store and online,” said Corradini.

Corradini holds a master’s degree in history and passed exams to become a dissertator in African history. He also is a Fulbright Fellow for dissertation research. He spent time as an adjunct faculty member of the history department at Edgewood College and was a frequent lecturer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Kings is based in Parsippany, New Jersey, and serves customers in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut. The stores offer its own brand of products as well as locally sourced, organically grown produce and hand-selected cheeses from more than 20 countries.



Balducci’s, which began in 1916 as a small fruit stand in New York City, has become a specialty food shop with local foods and international culinary offerings with an executive chef in every market. The markets are in New York, Connecticut, Maryland and Virginia, with Gourmet On The Go café locations in New York City and Baltimore.

